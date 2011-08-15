MANCHESTER, England Aug 15 Sergio Aguero took
the Premier League by storm with a two-goal half-hour cameo on
his Manchester City debut and rival teams must now be dreading
what the striker can do in a full game when fully fit.
A 4-0 thrashing of Swansea City on Monday was the perfect
start to the season for the title aspirants and Aguero's impact
from the bench had the home crowd in raptures even if ice-cool
Italian manager Roberto Mancini took it in his stride.
"What Sergio Aguero achieved did not surprise me," Mancini
told reporters.
"He is a fantastic striker. However, he can get better than
he showed against Swansea. I am sure of that. He is not yet 100
percent fit. He only has 10 days training with us and he will
get better."
The 23-year-old Aguero, a record signing even for mega-rich
City having cost a reported $64 million, was supposed to be
still feeling his way back after being one of the few success
stories for Argentina at the recent Copa America.
Instead he paid back some of the fee straight away and burst
onto to scene like an English veteran, immediately in tune with
the pace of the game and his team mates when coming on as a
substitute after Edin Dzeko's 57th minute opener.
"Kun" almost scored with his first touch and while his first
goal after 68 minutes was a tap-in, his positioning at the far
post was the hallmark of a striker who plays through instinct.
His athleticism and drive were then displayed when he
somehow kept the ball in play having danced around the keeper
before hooking it back perfectly for David Silva to score.
Aguero's third and City's fourth in stoppage time against
promoted Swansea showed his sheer class as he found the corner
from distance with a rasping effort that his father-in-law,
Argentina great Diego Maradona, would have been proud of.
Aguero was bought from Atletico Madrid as a replacement for
Carlos Tevez with his countryman wanting a move, but no transfer
looks likely before the Aug. 31 deadline and Mancini could have
the luxury of fielding them both at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.
"Aguero could play with Tevez or any of the other strikers,"
said mancini, whose side have quickly recovered from their late
Community Shield loss to rivals Manchester United.
"Carlos at this moment is still our player and maybe he will
be available for the game at Bolton."
