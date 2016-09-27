LONDON, Sept 27 England manager Sam Allardyce is odds-on with bookmakers to lose his job following a newspaper sting that showed him ranting about a "corrupt" tax system, criticising the FA and seeking a lucrative role as an adviser in the Far East.

Allardyce, who was appointed in July following the departure of Roy Hodgson after this year's European Championship, has overseen one match - a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Slovakia.

One of the highest-paid managers in the game with a salary of around 3 million pounds ($3.9 million) a year, Allardyce was secretly filmed by the Daily Telegraph discussing England's failings with a group he had been told were businessmen with interests in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The 61-year-old discussed a deal where he would be paid 400,000 pounds for a series of visits and speeches, though he made it clear that any arrangement would have to be cleared with his employers - the FA.

Local media reported that FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn were discussing the issue after summoning Allardyce to Wembley.

The Telegraph on Tuesday released a second extract from the video showing a rambling Allardyce condemning the UK's tax operation - HMRC - as "the most corrupt business in Britain".

The original film, released late on Monday, showed Allardyce criticising Hodgson and England's players after their Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland, as well as mimicking Hodgson's speech impediment by referring to him as "Woy".

CONTENTIOUS ISSUE

The most contentious issue, however, is likely to be his comments about third party ownership of players.

"You can still get around it," he said in reference to the ban on such arrangements introduced by the FA in 2008 and made worldwide by FIFA last year.

Bookmaker William Hill cut the odds on Allardyce being sacked to 1-3 following a number of bets on Tuesday.

"We have seen hundreds of bets this morning of up to 1,000 pounds all for Allardyce to no longer be manager of England by the time they next take to the field," William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly said.

"You would have thought some details have been held back for later this week and we now think he's as good as gone."

Allardyce's comments were the centre of debate in local and social media on Tuesday, with some condemning him for seeking to line his pockets so soon after his appointment and saying he should go.

Others suggested that his comments, when examined closely, did not amount to anything worthy of more than mild censure.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady, who worked closely with Allardyce when he was the club's manager from 2011-15, said: "This is a man who spent his whole life trying to get that job and got it in his 60s...and what a great shame if he loses that job through non-footballing reasons. I think he'll be disappointed in himself."

In 1999 Glenn Hoddle was sacked as England manager after comments he made about disabled people in a newspaper interview despite him apologising for a "serious error of judgement".

England's next game is another World Cup qualifier, against Malta on Oct. 8.

($1 = 0.7704 pounds) (Editing by Ed Osmond)