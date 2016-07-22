LONDON, July 22 Sam Allardyce was appointed England manager on Friday. Here are some of his best quotes.

'Sam Allardici':

"I won't ever be going to a top-four club because I'm not called Allardici, just Allardyce."

On being more suited to Real Madrid:

"I'm not suited to Bolton or Blackburn, I would be more suited to Inter Milan or Real Madrid. It wouldn't be a problem to me to go and manage those clubs because I would win the double or the league every time."

After beating Chelsea when Jose Mourinho was in charge there:

"He can't take it, can he? He can't take it because we've out-tactic-ed him, outwitted him. He just can't cope."

On being sophisticated:

"I don't think there is any coach more sophisticated than me. That's not trying to criticise any other coaches but there is only (Arsenal's) Arsene Wenger who has done it longer than me in the Premier League."

On playing the West Ham way:

"As soon as I was appointed manager in 2011 the big debate was whether I would follow the 'West Ham way', which nobody could define, but whatever it was, I apparently didn't play it." (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)