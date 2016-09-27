Sept 27 Following is a factbox with reaction to the sacking of England manager Sam Allardyce on Tuesday after he was caught up in a newspaper sting talking about how to get around transfer rules amid a series of injudicious comments.

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER ALAN SHEARER

"I'm angry, I'm sad, I'm staggered at the misjudgement from a guy who said this was his dream job. It's incredible and a catastrophic misjudgement by Sam and his advisers.

"I didn't think England could stoop any lower from what happened in the summer at the Euros. Now here we are, a laughing stock of world football."

EX-ENGLAND DEFENDER RIO FERDINAND

"The England role has become comical. This was a man who was passionate about getting the job. He forced the FA to act. Naivety seems to be the word coming up. It's disappointing for English football."

FORMER ENGLAND RUGBY COACH CLIVE WOODWARD

"Staggering misjudgement by Sam, feel for him, correct decision @FA, importance to surround yourself with the right people is the main lesson."

FORMER WALES MIDFIELDER ROBBIE SAVAGE

"I've got a little bit of sympathy for him, but he gave the FA no choice. England are a bit of shambles. First the Euros (defeat by Iceland), now this. He will be devastated."

DAILY MAIL

"Shamed England football manager Sam Allardyce quit with a one million pounds ($1.30 million) plus pay-off last night after being caught trying to cash in on his dream job.

"Sources said Allardyce's severance package would 'run into seven figures' even though he was in charge for only 67 days and one game - the shortest-ever reign of a permanent England manager."

THE INDEPENDENT

"Gareth Southgate was hurled into the role of interim England manager last night as the country's qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup was thrown into chaos by the dismissal of Sam Allardyce after just 67 days."

($1 = 0.7678 pounds) (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)