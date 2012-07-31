July 31 Goalkeeper Manuel Almunia has joined
English Championship side Watford, his former club Arsenal said
on Tuesday.
Almunia is one of seven new signings made by manager
Gianfranco Zola and joins the London club on a one-year deal.
"Former Arsenal goalkeeper Manuel Almunia has signed for
Watford," the Premier League club confirmed on its website
(www.arsenal.com).
"The 35-year-old was released by the club this summer but
will be training next door to his former team-mates in London
Colney after agreeing a one-year deal with the Championship
(second division) side."
Almunia played 175 games for Arsenal including a substitute
appearance in the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona,
but lost the jersey to Pole Wojciech Szczesny.
Watford were recently taken over by the Pozzo family who own
Italian Serie A club Udinese and Spanish La Liga club Granada.
Other new arrivals include QPR defender Fitz Hall and
several loan acquisitions from the fellow Pozzo family stable of
clubs.
Almen Abdi, Matej Vydra and Steve Leo Beleck joined from
Udinese on-loan as have Granada pair Daniel Pudil and Ikechi
Anya.
(Reporting Josh Reich; Editing by Mark Pangallo, Alastair
Himmer)