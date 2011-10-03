(Fixes typo in intro)

Oct 3 Former Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to manage again in England and has hinted he would be interested in the Tottenham Hotspur job if Harry Redknapp takes over England when Fabio Cepello retires after Euro 2012.

Ancelotti, who won the 2003 and 2007 European Cups with AC Milan, was sacked by Chelsea at the end of last term after going trophyless only a year after winning a Premier League and FA Cup double in his debut season.

"In a few months Capello's job will go to an Englishman that will free up a spot at a club. Only big jobs interest me like Liverpool and Tottenham. But I'm not in a rush," the Italian told La Repubblica newspaper on Monday.

"I still have a very strong desire to stay in England. For a coach, it is the ideal country. In Italy it is difficult to get full intensity during a training week, in England it is the opposite. It is difficult to reduce it."

Tottenham's Redknapp is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Capello.

Ancelotti also said Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger's job could be in jeopardy given their poor start to the season while he reiterated long held wishes to one day manage Italy, favourite former club AS Roma and Ivory Coast.

In a long interview which included references to Italian cheese rivalries, wine and his calmness when confronted by a bear on holiday in Canada, Ancelotti also said his time in England made him warm to Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.

"He is a great person, he is humble, he is part of the history of football but he doen't show it," he said.