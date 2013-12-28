LONDON Dec 28 The FA is to investigate an alleged anti-Semitic gesture made by West Bromwich Albion striker Nicolas Anelka during Saturday's 3-3 Premier League draw at West Ham United.

An FA spokesman said his organisation would be launching a probe after Anelka's actions provoked widespread criticism.

The former France striker marked the first of his two goals against West Ham with an apparent "quenelle" hand signal made famous by French comedian Dieudonne that is linked to anti-Semitism.

"Anelka's gesture is a shocking provocation, disgusting," said French Sports Minister Valerie Fourneyron on his Twitter feed. "There's no place for anti-Semitism on the football field." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)