By Mike Collett
| LONDON, April 8
LONDON, April 8 Queens Park Rangers manager Mark
Hughes said the club would appeal against a controversial red
card awarded to captain Shaun Derry against Manchester United on
Sunday.
He also criticised United winger Ashley Young for going down
too easily in the incident that led to the dismissal during the
2-0 loss at Old Trafford.
Hughes, a former United favourite who won two League titles
during two spells at Old Trafford, said he hoped the appeal
would be upheld and Derry would be eligible to play for QPR
against Swansea City at Loftus Road on Wednesday.
"We'll obviously appeal that and hopefully get that
overturned by Wednesday. We can ill-afford to have any more
out," he said after Rangers seventh red card of the season. QPR
are already without striker Djibril Cisse, serving a suspension
after his second sending off of the season against Sunderland
last month.
"I think everybody understood that the boy (Young) was
offside and that there was minimal contact. They boy went over
too readily," Hughes told reporters afterwards.
Young appeared to fall over with just the slightest touch
from Derry after 15 minutes with Wayne Rooney converting the
subsequent penalty to put United 1-0 ahead.
The ruling from referee Lee Mason was the second high
profile incident regarding a disputed decision in the Premier
League this weekend following Chelsea's opener in their 2-1 win
over Wigan Athletic at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Wigan manager Roberto Martinez did not mince his words after
Chelsea beat his relegation-threatened side thanks in part to a
clearly offside opener from Branislav Ivanovic saying that the
linesman's decision not to flag offside was "disgusting."
Meanwhile United manager Alex Ferguson, who has now gone 30
successive matches without a loss against one of his former
players turned coach, said: "The only thing I can say is we have
won the game. There are only six games left and we're now a goal
better off than City."
United moved to 79 points, eight clear of City who were
playing at Arsenal later on Sunday. QPR are deep in relegation
trouble on 28 points and involved in a fight with four other
clubs to avoid the drop and an immediate return to the
Championship.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories