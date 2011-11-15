BERNE Nov 15 England striker Wayne Rooney's appeal against a three-match ban which will force him to miss the group stage of Euro 2012 will be heard on Dec. 9, UEFA said on Tuesday.

Rooney was sent off in the 74th minute of the 2-2 draw away to Montenegro last month for aiming a kick at Miodrag Dzudovic.

UEFA found him guilty of "assault" and gave him a three-match international ban which would coincide with the opening three games of next year's tournament in Poland and Ukraine.

European soccer's governing body said the date "follows UEFA's receipt on Friday 4 November of the official written appeal from the English Football Association."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories (Reporting by Brian Homewood, Editing by Justin Palmer)