Dec 7 Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is out for at least three months after having surgery on a ruptured knee ligament, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

The Spaniard injured his knee during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Nov. 29 but stayed on the pitch as Wenger had already used up his substitutions, with the Frenchman saying Cazorla had ended the game "on one leg".

After consulting a specialist he went under the knife over the weekend rather than wait for a second opinion, Wenger confirmed.

"Santi wanted to have a chance to come back quickly so he didn't want to last too long for 25 opinions. He decided to go (for surgery) straight away," Wenger was quoted as saying by British media.

"The guy (specialist) said: 'Look, it's a clear case. It's a rupture of the external knee ligament.' And Santi said: 'OK, let's do it straight away.'

"It's not the season. It is at least three months out, maybe four."

Wenger also said Alexis Sanchez, who injured his hamstring against Norwich, had returned to Chile to begin rehabilitation.

"He's used to working there with the national team physio. I think it will have a double benefit," added Wenger. "He will not be miserable here and he will be well treated there."

