Oct 2 Arsenal defender Calum Chambers says he has improved a lot under manager Arsene Wenger whose ability to develop young players was a key factor in his decision to join the Gunners last year.

Currently in his second season with Arsenal, Chambers had an impressive debut campaign with the North London club, having made 36 appearances and winning his first England cap.

"He's improved me massively. Over the past year I think I've improved in my game a lot. He goes through little things with me on the pitch and individual stuff," Chambers told the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"He gives me advice so over the past year my game has improved massively," he added.

Frenchman Wenger has helped develop players like Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Cesc Fabregas into world class talents. Chambers said it played a key role in his decision to join fellow Southampton youth academy graduates Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Arsenal.

"It was a massive factor. Theo and Alex came from Southampton as well, and they've both come through to the first team," the 22-year-old said.

"He's renowned for bringing young players through and developing them. That was a big factor in why I chose to come here, to work with him. I haven't regretted it one bit," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)