UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United cleared in Pogba deal, FIFA open proceedings against Juventus
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
LONDON May 27 Arsenal won the FA Cup for the third time in four years on Saturday when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final, thanks to a contested fourth-minute goal by Alexis Sanchez and a 79th minute header by Aaron Ramsay.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa had given the Premier League champions hope in the 76th minute when he equalised.
However, Ramsay sealed the win three minutes later. Chelsea played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after wing-back Victor Moses was shown a second yellow card. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
June 21 Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.
June 21 Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.