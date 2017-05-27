UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United cleared in Pogba deal, FIFA open proceedings against Juventus
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
LONDON, May 27 Arsene Wenger became the most successful manager in the history of the FA Cup when his side beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday. He moved one ahead of George Ramsay who won six FA Cups with Aston Villa. Here is a list of Wenger's seven FA Cup triumphs. 1997-98 - Arsenal 2 Newcastle United 0 2001-02 - Arsenal 2 Chelsea 0 2002-03 - Arsenal 1 Southampton 0 2004-05 - Arsenal 0 Manchester Utd (Arsenal 5-4 on pen) 2013-14 - Arsenal 3 Hull City 2 2014-15 - Arsenal 4 Aston Villa 0 2016-17 - Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
June 21 Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.
June 21 Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.