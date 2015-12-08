LONDON Dec 8 Arsenal right back Mathieu Debuchy wants to discuss his future with manager Arsene Wenger before the January transfer window as he looks to earn his place in the France squad for Euro 2016.

Debuchy has played just seven times for his club this season due to a series of injuries and the emergence of youngster Hector Bellerin.

The 30-year-old was not included in the France squad which played Germany and England last month and Debuchy is concerned by his lack of first-team action.

"We talked about my situation in pre-season, I haven't talked to him recently, but we'll talk before the transfer window," Debuchy told French radio station RMC.

"I really need to play. (France manager) Didier Deschamps didn't call me for the last two games, so it's obvious, I've got to play more than I do, that's why I want to talk to Wenger soon.

"I do have to accept it anyway, I can't do otherwise. This situation doesn't please me, but I have to accept it."

"I need to have several games under my belt to be at the Euros. You can't be in the French squad if you play a game once a month or less than that.

"You can't be fit and mentally focused. And if I have to leave permanently or on loan to play, I will." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)