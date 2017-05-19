Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 19 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Everton 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, December 2016)
Everton 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2016)
Arsenal 2-1 Everton (Premier League, October 2015)
Arsenal 2-0 Everton (Premier League, March 2015)
Everton 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, August 2014)
Everton 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League, April 2014)
Arsenal 4-1 Everton (FA Cup, March 2014)
Arsenal 1-1 Everton (Premier League, December 2013)
Arsenal 0-0 Everton (Premier League, April 2013)
Everton 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2012)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Arsenal - L W W W W
Everton - W D L L W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
2/5 Arsenal to win
7/1 Everton to win
7/2 Match to end in a draw
Correct score:
Arsenal: 10/1 1-0; 8/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 10/1 3-0; 10/1 3-1; 18/1 3-2
Everton: 22/1 1-0; 40/1 2-0; 18/1 2-1; 80/1 3-0; 50/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2
Draw: 18/1 0-0; 10/1 1-1; 16/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3
First scorer:
3/1 Alexis Sanchez; 10/3 Olivier Giroud; 7/2 Danny Welbeck; 5/1 Lucas Perez; 11/2 Mesut Ozil; 11/2 Theo Walcott; 6/1 Romelu Lukaku; 7/1 Aaron Ramsey; 15/2 Alex Iwobi; 11/1 BAR (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.