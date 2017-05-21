Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
LONDON, May 21 Key statistics from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday that failed to secure Champions League qualification for Arsene Wenger's team. 50 percent Possession 50 percent 17 Shots 22 9 On target 7 4 Corners 6 10 Fouls 15 1 Red cards 0 2 Yellow 4 cards (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.