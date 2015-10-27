Oct 27 Arsenal are capable of achieving great things this season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, adding that the squad is reaping the benefits of manager Arsene Wenger's rotation policy.

The Gunners are on a fine run, having won their last four Premier League games, which has seen them rise to second in the table after 10 games, behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference.

Koscielny, who scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over Everton, has been part of the defence that has just conceded eight league goals so far, the joint-lowest in the league.

"I don't know if this is the best Arsenal team I have ever played for but collectively you can tell that we are capable to do great things together," Koscielny told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"We need to keep that team spirit and this desire and motivation. Let's keep it this way until the end of the season.

"We know each other's qualities and we know the philosophy of the team. A season is long. So we appreciate having everybody ready to come in. We benefit from the coach's rotation," the 30-year-old Frenchman added.

Wenger has confirmed goalkeeper Petr Cech will be involved in Tuesday's League Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday, after David Ospina was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Wenger is known to use the League Cup as a platform to give youngsters in the squad a taste of first-team action, however, he has opted against handing 21-year-old Matt Macey his first appearance for the senior team.

"Ospina is still out too, so Cech will certainly play," Wenger said.

Winger Joel Campbell has struggled to break into the first team this season and Wenger hopes the Costa Rica international will prove he has the quality to play for the Gunners on a regular basis.

"I like Joel Campbell very much for two reasons. One is that he has outstanding individual quality, but he is also a team player. He works very hard for the team," Wenger said.

"I'm convinced he will get a chance here and that he will take it. He has another opportunity against Sheffield Wednesday and I'm hopeful that he will show that he has the quality to play for Arsenal.

"When you get the chance, you have to be ready. To be ready, you have to prepare," the club's longest serving manager added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)