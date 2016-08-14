ARSENAL 3 LIVERPOOL 4

Aug 14 Liverpool put down an early marker as Premier League title contenders by scoring four times in 17 minutes to win 4-3 at Arsenal in a thrilling match on Sunday.

They had fallen behind to last season's runners-up when Theo Walcott, having just had a penalty saved by Simon Mignolet, scored in the home team's next attack.

Arsenal, with three central defenders missing, then fell apart in conceding to Philippe Coutinho (twice), Adam Lallana and debutant Sadio Mane between the 45th and 62nd minutes.

Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain immediately pulled one goal back and Calum Chambers added another but that was not enough to prevent only a second Liverpool win away to the London side in 21 visits. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)