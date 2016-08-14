LONDON Aug 14 Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet sought to quell early season concerns about a fragile defence after conceding three goals in a thrilling 4-3 win at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds surged to a 4-1 lead after 63 minutes in the season opener at the Emirates before handing Arsenal a lifeline with strikes by substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and centre half Calum Chambers.

"When we scored for 4-1, we have to make sure that we don't concede and it happened with a deflection which was a bit of bad fortune," Mignolet told reporters.

"(But) I don't think we need to be worried because I don't think it was mistakes that conceded the goals today. The first goal we were under the cosh. The third was a set piece where they took the free kick very early and we weren't organised."

A penalty save by Mignolet shortly before the opening goal had kept Liverpool level at halftime before three quick goals from Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana exposed the holes in a patchwork Arsenal defence.

"The first 20 minutes of the second half was how we should play," Mignolet said. "We have lots of options with players who can make the difference up front, who are very quick."

Manager Juergen Klopp said that Liverpool had worked to be more compact in defence after halftime.

"We didn't start well... We had a high formation, but not a compact formation. It means it was much too easy to play football between our rows, in the spaces we gave them," he told a news conference.

Klopp said he bore responsibility for his players switching off in the middle of the second half by encouraging a mass celebration in front of Arsenal fans after the fourth goal.

"I made the big mistake, because I was involved in celebrations. That will happen hopefully one or two times in my life, but not so early in the game, because it was the wrong sign for us," he said.

"It felt for everybody in this moment: 'that's it'. And then you have a look on the watch and you see there's still half an hour or something to go." (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Rex Gowar)