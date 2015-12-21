LONDON Dec 21 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero returned to the starting lineup for their Premier League clash at Arsenal on Monday after missing their last four games with a heel problem.

The Argentine has endured a stop-start season and was sidelined for seven games with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty earlier in the campaign.

Aguero, who hit 26 league goals last season, has scored in only three Premier League games this campaign, although he did hit five against Newcastle United in October.

City are third in the Premier League, a point behind title rivals Arsenal. Both are behind surprise trailblazers Leicester City.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)