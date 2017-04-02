April 2 Arsenal recovered twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi after Leroy Sane and then Sergio Aguero had given the visitors the lead.

We have gathered some post-match reaction from supporters of both clubs: Arsenal: Arsenal Mania "That was the first bit of fight Arsenal have shown in a very long time. We probably didn't do enough to deserve a win this afternoon but we showed a glimpse of the desire that we've been lacking lately. "The stats show we only had one shot on target in the second half. We're not going to make the top four with form like that and we're running out of time. There is so much ability going to waste here. We really need a new manager with a new approach. "I thought Danny Welbeck was more effective up front than Olivier Giroud, at least he penned Manchester City's defence back and forced them to track him. Welbeck also made them work for the 50/50 balls. Did Giroud even touch the ball? He is a player that should be winning every header. "There is no cohesiveness to this Arsenal team under Arsene Wenger. They were all running around trying to do their thing. The midfield had zero control and Hector Bellerin always gives the ball away. His shocking defending led to Leroy Sane's goal. He's an embarrassment. "The result is disappointing, especially against a side that turned up for 20 minutes and left Jesus Navas on the pitch after having made made three decent passes in his entire City career. Then they bring on Yaya Toure who looks about 20 yards off the pace. "The pressure is well and truly on. Roll on Wednesday." Manchester City: Bluemoon MCFC "Manchester City should have beaten Arsenal easily this afternoon. Instead we made them look good. It's probably a fair result on the day but we've dropped two huge points. "We had plenty of chances to kill the game, particularly in the first half. It sums up our season. There is always that nagging feeling that we were going to concede. We usually do. "You don't have to hammer every team to beat them, you just have to score more than them and we should have done that today. We might have won it if the referee had given us that stone-wall penalty. "Our chances also would have been a lot better if the referee had sent off Theo Walcott for going over the ball in the first half with a potential leg breaking challenge, or if Granit Xhaka had got a second yellow card for lunging in like a lunatic on Yaya Toure. "I hope Pep Guardiola sits Kevin De Bruyne down and gives him a proper talking to. There should be none of this putting his 'arm around the shoulder' nonsense. Experiencing a drop in form can't really be helped, but at the moment he looks like he doesn't want to be there. "De Bruyne's ball in for Leroy Sane was sublime and there are very few players that can pull that off, but his application from that moment on was shocking. He is also responsible for Arsenal's second goal." (Compiled by Claire Bloomfield; Editing by Clare Lovell)