April 2 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has not ruled out a Premier League title push ahead of a showdown with leaders Chelsea next week after his side had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday where the hosts twice came from behind.

City's point moves them on to 58 after 29 matches, 11 behind Chelsea, whose previously relentless title pursuit was halted with a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur look most likely to benefit from the leaders' slip up but Guardiola's side know they can close the gap to eight points with a win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

"Anything can happen," the Spaniard told Sky Sports. "We know what we have to do against Chelsea. We'll head back up to Manchester to prepare, and then head back down to London.

"We play against a team who are stable in what they do," he added. "We don't have too much time to prepare."

City led Arsenal through Sane's opener and then Sergio Aguero's sharp finish but the hosts twice fought back and rescued a point through Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi.

Midfielder Fernandinho was optimistic that Chelsea, who beat City 3-1 away in December, can be pegged back.

"The Premier League is still open," he said. "We have a tough game at Chelsea away, and to be close to them we have to win that game. We showed we came here to win the game. It was a missed opportunity." (Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Ken Ferris)