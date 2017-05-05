Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 5 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Man United 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2016)
Man United 3-2 Arsenal (Premier League, February 2016)
Arsenal 3-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2015)
Man United 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, May 2015)
Man United 1-2 Arsenal (FA Cup, March 2015)
Arsenal 1-2 Man United (Premier League, November 2014)
Arsenal 0-0 Man United (Premier League, February 2014)
Man United 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2013)
Arsenal 1-1 Man United (Premier League, April 2013)
Man United 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2012)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Arsenal - W L W W L
Man United - W W W D D
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
10/11 Arsenal to win
11/4 Man United to win
13/5 Match to end in a draw
Correct score:
Arsenal: 15/2 1-0; 9/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 14/1 3-1; 25/1 3-2
Man United: 11/1 1-0; 20/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 28/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2
Draw: 11/1 0-0; 13/2 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3
First scorer:
4/1 Alexis Sanchez; 9/2 Olivier Giroud; 5/1 Danny Welbeck; 6/1 Marcus Rashford; 13/2 Lucas Perez; 13/2 Theo Walcott; 13/2 Wayne Rooney; 15/2 Mesut Ozil; 8/1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan; 9/1 Aaron Ramsey; 9/1 Alex Iwobi; 9/1 Anthony Martial; 9/1 Juan Mata; 10/1 BAR
Also:
5/2 Sanchez to score and Arsenal to win
5/1 Rashford to score and Man United to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.