May 5 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Man United 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2016)

Man United 3-2 Arsenal (Premier League, February 2016)

Arsenal 3-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2015)

Man United 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, May 2015)

Man United 1-2 Arsenal (FA Cup, March 2015)

Arsenal 1-2 Man United (Premier League, November 2014)

Arsenal 0-0 Man United (Premier League, February 2014)

Man United 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2013)

Arsenal 1-1 Man United (Premier League, April 2013)

Man United 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2012)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Arsenal - W L W W L

Man United - W W W D D

