Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON Aug 30 Arsenal have signed striker Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old netted 19 goals in all competitions last season as Deportivo finished 15th in La Liga.
Arsenal have endured a frustrating close season, snubbed by striker Jamie Vardy, who extended his contract with champions Leicester City. Olympique Lyonnais rejected their bid for forward Alexandre Lacazette.
The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, the London club said. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.