CORRECTED-Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Nov 24 Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is keen to play the same kind of role Lionel Messi performs at Barcelona, the Chilean international said.
Sanchez, who played with Messi in Spain before moving to the Emirates Stadium in July 2014, has started in 11 of Arsenal's 12 league games so far this season, scoring six goals and supplying three assists.
"I like the way that Lionel Messi plays," Sanchez told Arsenal Player.
"He likes to drop deep and let other players run on ahead of him, like Jordi Alba, Dani Alves and myself, when I used to play on the right there, and then look to find him in the middle again."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has built his attack around Sanchez, fielding him as the lone striker ahead of three attacking midfielders.
"I like getting involved in the play more rather than chasing the ball. I like seeing lots of the ball because I have the chance to drop deep and that means I can link up with my team mates more," the 27-year-old said.
Oliver Giroud has been consigned to the bench for the most part this season but with Wenger keen to give Sanchez a break over the winter the French forward could find himself back in the starting line-up.
Arsenal, who are fourth, host 10th-placed Bournemouth at on Sunday in the Premier League. (Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )
LONDON, Jan 25 Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds ($12.6 million) from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.