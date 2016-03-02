ARSENAL 1 SWANSEA CITY 2

LONDON, March 2 Arsenal's title hopes took another heavy blow on Wednesday after a 2-1 defeat at home to Swansea that gave the visitors' Premier League survival hopes a big boost.

Arsenal dominated the early stages and went ahead on 15 minutes when Joel Campbell slid along the ground to half-volley home a pass from Alexis Sanchez on the turn.

Swansea equalised against the run of play after 32 minutes as Wayne Routledge slotted in a ball from Jack Cork that had sliced the home defence in two.

The game became stretched in the second half. Arsenal twice came close through Sanchez before goalkeeper Petr Cech missed a cross and Swansea captain Ashley Williams bundled the ball in with 16 minutes to go. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tony Jimenez)