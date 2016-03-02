LONDON, March 2 Arsenal's problems mounted as their latest stumble in the Premier League title race on Wednesday was compounded by news goalkeeper Petr Cech will miss Saturday's match against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said the 2-1 defeat by Swansea City showed his team were suffering from a lack of confidence.

"The players are very down but we have to respond to that," Wenger told reporters after Arsenal's third defeat in eight days.

"We have just lost three games and that is always a difficult moment for the team. We don't dream, we have to be realistic and come back to what we do well and do the basics."

There was further bad news as he revealed Cech, who has been one of Arsenal's best players during a topsy-turvy season, had picked up an injury and would miss the Tottenham game.

Cech was at fault for Swansea's winner as he missed a whipped-in free kick that was bundled in by the visitors' captain Ashley Williams.

"He (Cech) had a little groin problem before the game and I think he struggled a little bit tonight," Wenger said.

"He will not play on Saturday... It is a muscle problem... I don't know for how long he will be out."

Arsenal, six points behind leaders Leicester City in third place, will also be without central defender Laurent Koscielny who missed Wednesday's defeat due to a calf injury.

