By Mike Collett

LONDON Nov 8 Arsenal's run of five successive Premier League wins ended with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in an intense north London derby on Sunday which Spurs looked like winning until a late Arsenal equaliser from substitute Kieran Gibbs.

Spurs, who took the lead through Harry Kane after 32 minutes after a defence-splitting long ball from Danny Rose, were closing in on only their second league win at Arsenal since 1993.

Then Gibbs, a 73rd minute replacement for Joel Campbell, equalised after being on the pitch for just four minutes, his bundled effort at the far post bouncing under Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris for his first Premier League goal since March 2012.

Spurs, who have the youngest squad in the league with an average age of 24 years seven months, extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 11 matches, leading many observers to believe they now have a realistic chance of a top four finish.

They are back into fifth in the table, just five points off Manchester City and Arsenal who have 26 points at the summit.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose injury-ravaged side were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, said he was pleased with a point after Spurs had been the better side for much of the game.

INTENSE GAME

"It was a very intense game with complete commitment from both sides. We suffered in the first half because Santi Cazorla was not at the races. He was dizzy, he was only at 30 per cent and so I took him off at halftime.

"If you are playing almost with 10 men against a good team like Spurs, you will have problems creating chances."

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was pleased with the point from Spurs' third match in six days.

"We both created some chances but my feeling is we did more to win the game. But I'm very proud of the way we played, the character we showed. I'm pleased because we showed some maturity today."

Spurs, unbeaten since an opening day defeat at Manchester United, had chances to seal victory in the second half too when Petr Cech made an outstanding save from a Toby Alderweireld header and Kane fired wide.

An indication of Spurs' development under Pochettino is that midfielders Dele Alli, 19 and 21-year-old Eric Dier have both been named in Roy Hodgson's latest England squad. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon and Ian Chadband)