Nov 4 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, Mar. 05, 2016) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, Nov. 08, 2015) Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal (League Cup, Sept. 23, 2015) Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, Feb. 07, 2015) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, Sept. 27, 2014) Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League, Mar. 16, 2014) Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham (FA Cup, Jan. 04, 2014) Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham (Premier League, Sept. 01, 2013) Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, Mar. 03, 2013) Arsenal 5-2 Tottenham (Premier League, Nov. 17, 2012)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Arsenal - W W W D W
Tottenham - W W D D D
(Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Edited by Ian Chadband)