* Arsenal drew 1-1 with Tottenham in north London derby

* Harry Kane returned for Tottenham after seven weeks out

* Kane headed great chance wide in first half

* Theo Walcott rattled crossbar for Arsenal

* Kevin Wimmer headed into his own goal after 42 minutes

* Kane levelled from spot soon after halftime

* Christian Eriksen hit post late on for Spurs

* Arsenal at Man Utd next, Tottenham host West Ham

LONDON, Nov 6 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane returned from injury to earn his side a 1-1 draw in the north London derby and deny Arsenal leadership of the Premier League on Sunday.

Kane equalised from the penalty spot shortly after halftime after defender Kevin Wimmer's own goal had given Arsenal the lead shortly before the interval.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League, although winless is seven games, while Arsenal are unbeaten in all competitions since the opening day of the season.

Both sides struck the woodwork, Theo Walcott for Arsenal before halftime and Christian Eriksen late on for Spurs.

Arsenal remain third with 24 points, one behind leaders Chelsea. Tottenham are fifth on 21. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)