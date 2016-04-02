Arsenal 4 Watford 0

April 2 Arsenal kept alive their faint hopes of winning the Premier League title and also avenged last month's FA Cup defeat when they thumped Watford 4-0 at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arsenal took just four minutes to score through striker Alexis Sanchez whose header was blocked by Heurelho Gomes although the keeper was powerless to stop Sanchez scoring from the rebound.

Alex Iwobi doubled Arsenal's lead after 38 minutes when he side-footed home a pass from Sanchez to confirm Arsenal's dominance.

Watford, who conceded early in the first half, also conceded early in the second, when Hector Bellerin's shot took a big deflection to put the Gunners further ahead before substitute Theo Walcott made it 4-0 in the dying minutes.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)