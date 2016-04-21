Arsenal 2 West Bromwich Albion 0

LONDON, April 21 A resurgent Alexis Sanchez scored twice against West Bromwich Albion to lift Arsenal above Manchester City into third place in the Premier League on Thursday.

The Chilean took his tally to five goals in four games with a brace before halftime to lighten the mood at The Emirates where Arsenal were booed off last weekend after a disappointing draw with Crystal Palace.

Sanchez turned sharply to shoot past West Brom keeper Ben Foster after six minutes and struck again with a free kick shortly before halftime to put the hosts in control.

Gareth McAuley did send a header against the crossbar in the first half for the visitors but Arsenal were relatively untroubled as they bolstered their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)