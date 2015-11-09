Nov 9 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud missed a flurry of chances in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur but manager Arsene Wenger was satisfied to see the striker's frustration with his own performance.

Giroud, who had scored seven in his last eight games for club and country, struck the crossbar with a header in the 55th minute and missed a sitter from close range five minutes later.

Harry Kane put Spurs ahead in the first half and the visitors looked set for victory until Arsenal substitute Kieran Gibbs equalised with 13 minutes to go.

Wenger said he was happy with Giroud's reaction.

"He is very angry. I'm pleased," Wenger told reporters after the game. "When you see players happy to miss chances you can worry. He is a real goalscorer, he did try.

"In the last two games, he worked extremely hard and maybe he wanted too much to score in the end, and especially the opportunity he had in the six-yard box, but that can happen."

Arsenal missed the chance to go above leaders Manchester City, who were held to a 0-0 draw by basement side Aston Villa in Sunday's early kick off.

Gibbs said his side would come back stronger after the international break.

"It was important not to lose this game but now (with) the international break, we can recover a few players and they can come back fit," added Gibbs.

Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected back when the league resumes on Nov. 21.

Wenger said he moved Gibbs into a more attacking role out of necessity.

"I had very limited offensive options on the bench. Overall it worked," the manager said. "We have 10 players out. I hope during the international break we do not lose more, but we should get some back ... just after the break," he added.

Arsenal travel to face West Brom when the league resumes. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)