Soccer-Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea "family"
June 17 Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
The pressure on Wenger is mounting as Arsenal look certain to exit the Champions League at the first knockout stage for the seventh season in a row after the 5-1 demolition by Bayern Munich in the round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
When asked if his future at the club will be decided before end of the season Wenger told reporters: "Yes, I will decide (my) future in March or April, but I don't know when.
"I speak to the board but I don't want to speak about how they view my future. What's important is the club, not my future. No matter what happens, I will manage next season. Whether it is here or not, that is for sure." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
SYDNEY, June 17 Scotland beat Australia for the first time in more than four years on Saturday, winning 24-19 in Sydney to avenge two consecutive narrow defeats, including a controversial World Cup exit, by the southern hemisphere team.
