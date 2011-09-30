Sept 30 Arsenal goalkeeper Manuel Almunia has
joined English second-tier side West Ham United on an emergency
one-month loan deal, the clubs said on Friday.
Almunia, who has made 175 appearances for Arsenal since
joining in 2004, had fallen behind Polish keepers Wojciech
Szczesny and Lukasz Fabianski in the pecking order.
The 34-year-old Spaniard, whose seven years at Arsenal have
combined moments of brilliance with occasional blunders, joined
West Ham after first-choice keeper Robert Green was ruled out
for around six weeks with a knee injury.
"It's a big 'Thank you' again to (Arsenal manager) Arsene
Wenger and Arsenal for allowing us to get such a high-class and
experienced goalkeeper to come in and fill-in for Robert for the
time being," West Ham manager Sam Allardyce said on the east
London club's website (www.whufc.com).
"We hope that the huge amount of experience he has had at
Arsenal and the football he has played on a regular basis will
stand us in good stead here at West Ham and more and more clean
sheets will come from his presence in goal."
Almunia is set to make his West Ham debut against Crystal
Palace on Saturday.
(Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Mark Meadows)