LONDON, July 17 Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin has signed a new long-term contract after a breakthrough campaign at the Emirates last season, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Bellerin, 20, capitalised on injuries to France defender Mathieu Debuchy by scoring twice in 28 appearances and impressing with his defensive aptitude and willingness to attack.

"His progress has been huge because if you had asked me that question last year, exactly on the same day, I would not have guaranteed you that Bellerin would be a regular player in the club by the end of the season, but he managed to do it," manager Arsene Wenger told Arsenal Player.

"I met him when he was 15, and I could see straight away that there was something special on the hunger side, on the desire and maturity side," the Frenchman added. "I expect him to continue to develop (in the new season)."

Bellerin joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2011. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Alan Baldwin)