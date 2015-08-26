Aug 26 Competition for places at Arsenal will ensure no one can take their first-team place for granted and keep the squad performing at their highest levels, according to defender Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin is currently the first choice right-back for the Gunners, having displaced France international Mathieu Debuchy last season.

"I think the competition in every single position in the team is really strong. That's going to make the team train harder, perform better and grow as players," the 20-year-old told the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"We have to give our best. We know we can't relax, we know we can't take our starting position for granted when we have it.

"I think it's very good and all the successful teams have that kind of battle in every single spot because that keeps you on your feet and makes you perform better," he added.

Bellerin, a former member of the Barcelona youth academy, acknowledges that it will be difficult for him to nail down a starting berth after Debuchy returned from an injury-hit first season.

"Even when you think you're going to play you need to train hard because otherwise it's on to the next one and you're going to be on the bench," the Spain under-21 international said.

"I know it's going to be difficult with Mathieu back now but I'm just going to keep training hard," he added.

Bellerin made 28 appearances during an encouraging 2014/15 breakthrough campaign and played down talk about 'second-season syndrome'.

"I've had a few people talk about second-season syndrome but I really don't believe in it. I think after a breakthrough season, what you have to do is keep going from where you left off," Bellerin said.

"I've got the confidence knowing I've played 30 games already so I'm more confident in the games.

"It can always go both ways. You're going to have ups and downs but that has got nothing to do with the first or second season," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)