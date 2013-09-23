LONDON, Sept 23 Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner is set to play his first competitive game for Arsenal in over two years on Wednesday as Arsene Wenger rotates his squad for the Capital One Cup.

The Dane last played for the Gunners in their 2-0 Premier League defeat by Liverpool in August 2011 but is likely to make his 100th league appearance for the side he joined eight years ago in the third-round match at West Bromwich Albion.

"We have a Capital One Cup game at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday and I will rotate the team, of course. Nicklas Bendtner has a chance to be involved," Wenger said in an email to Arsenal fans on Monday.

Bendtner, who has spent loan spells at Sunderland and Italian champions Juventus since last appearing for Arsenal, has not scored for the Gunners since bagging a hat-trick in the FA Cup against Leyton Orient 30 months ago.

Wenger also confirmed that midfielder Jack Wilshere will be rested for the match at the Hawthorns to help him recover for Saturday's league game at Swansea City.

"Jack Wilshere will not play. Normally I would have rested him on Sunday and I decided to take him off because he was a bit exhausted towards the end," said Wenger.

"Rotating the squad is important because we play again on Saturday and after that we have a massive home game in the Champions League (against Napoli).

"We will need everyone to play their part."

The Arsenal manager also lauded Mesut Ozil's impact since arriving from Real Madrid. The Germany international played a part in creating all three goals against Stoke at the weekend, something Wenger does not see as a fluke.

"When you look at his numbers, the assists are not a coincidence, it's just the reality of his game. I believe that once he is completely integrated we'll see even more from him," he said.

"It shows how important the delivery is and Mesut Ozil can provide that." (Reporting by Kieran Barry; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)