LONDON Aug 12 Arsenal have agreed to sign Costa
Rica's teenage striker Joel Campbell from Deportivo Saprissa.
"Joel Campbell has already shown he is a player with great
ability," manager Arsene Wenger told the London club's website
(www.arsenal.com) on Friday. "We look forward to the formalities
of the transfer being completed."
The 19-year-old has made six full international appearances,
scoring twice. He grabbed two goals on his debut in a 5-0 win
over Cuba at this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Deportivo have won the Costa Rican Premier League a record
29 times.
Arsenal begin their Premier League season away to Newcastle
United on Saturday.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Martyn Herman. To comment
on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)