* Cazorla agrees long-term contract with London club
* Spain playmaker says consulted Pires, Fabregas
(Adds quotes)
LONDON Aug 7 Arsenal have strengthened their
midfield with the acquisition of Spaniard Santi Cazorla from
troubled La Liga side Malaga, the latest player from the world
and European champions to make the move to the English Premier
League.
"Arsenal Football Club is delighted to announce that Spain
international Santi Cazorla has joined the club on a long-term
contract," Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com) on
Tuesday.
Malaga, who are offloading players amid reports their Qatari
owner wants to sell up, also confirmed the deal, which Spanish
and British media reported was worth around 15 million pounds
($23.42 million).
Cazorla is Arsenal's third major summer signing, joining
Lukas Podolski and Olivier Giroud who moved from FC Cologne and
Montpellier HSC respectively.
The 27-year-old has made 45 appearances for Spain, including
brief cameos at Euro 2012, and will potentially play alongside
compatriot Mikel Arteta in the Arsenal midfield.
Cazorla spent most of his career at Villarreal before
joining Malaga last season when he helped the Andalusian side
qualify for the Champions League for the first time.
SPECIAL PLAYER
Cazorla said his decision had been influenced by former
Arsenal captain and Spain international Cesc Fabregas, as well
as Frenchman Robert Pires, an ex-Arsenal midfielder Cazorla
played with at Villarreal.
He said he had also discussed the move with some of the
other Spanish players currently in the Premier League, including
Chelsea pair Fernando Torres and Juan Mata, Manchester City's
David Silva and Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.
"They have told me that it is great to play in the Premier
League, they told me how the games are in England," Cazorla said
on Arsenal's website.
"You see Spanish players doing well here and that inspires
you to come over as well," he added.
"They have set an example and I hope I will adapt to the
league as well as they have."
Fabregas, who returned to Barcelona last season, said he was
delighted with the news of Cazorla's deal with his former club.
"I'm so happy to hear that my mate Santi Cazorla is finally
a gooner," he wrote on his Twitter feed. "Top guy, special
player. A great signing! Come onnn!"
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Cazorla would add
"significant quality" to the squad.
"He is a versatile, attacking midfield player who can play
comfortably on either side of the pitch or centrally," Wenger
told Arsenal's website.
"He has good pace, is technically gifted and will be a huge
asset to Arsenal Football Club. We are delighted that he is
joining us."
($1 = 0.6404 British pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers in Madrid, additional reporting By
Mark Pangallo in London; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)