LONDON Aug 2 Petr Cech broke a few Arsenal hearts down the years during his glittering Chelsea career but helped the Gunners enjoy a rare victory over Jose Mourinho's side on Sunday.

The 33-year-old shut out his former team mates at Wembley as Arsenal drew first blood in the English season with a 1-0 victory in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Signing a keeper of such pedigree, especially from a main rival, was a coup for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and the Frenchman was quick laud Cech's influence on his first competitive appearance for the Gunners.

"He did well. Maybe he had an influence on the Chelsea players as well because they felt that to score against him they had to score the perfect goal," Wenger, who enjoyed a first victory over a side managed by Mourinho in 14 attempts, told reporters.

"When you have that sometimes you want to try too hard.

"It happened especially with Eden Hazard when he had that chance in the box."

Cech's clean sheet completed a satisfying day for Wenger but he said the real business begins next week with the kickoff of the Premier League season against West Ham United.

"We have to turn up with the needed and demanded performance in every single game," he said. "We have a tricky start against West Ham United, Crystal Palace -- the two derbies -- and then Liverpool straight after." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)