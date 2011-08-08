LONDON Aug 8 Arsenal have completed the signing of winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 17-year-old has agreed a long-term contract with Arsenal who will pay around 12 million pounds ($19.6 million) for him, according to British newspaper reports.

"He is an exciting young player who will provide us with creativity and offensive quality," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told the club's website.

"Alex is a versatile player who can play in a number of positions. He can play as an attacking centre midfielder, or wide left and right."

Oxlade-Chamberlain is the son of former England, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth winger Mark Chamberlain.

"I'm so excited to be joining Arsenal," he said. "It's a fantastic club and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity of playing football at the highest level.

"Arsenal have a great manager in Arsene Wenger, top quality players and an attractive style of play. These were all important factors in me choosing to sign for Arsenal."

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who spent the last two seasons in the English third tier, became Arsenal's second major signing since the end of last term following the capture of Ivory Coast striker Gervinho.

Fellow Arsenal winger Theo Walcott also started his career at Southampton. ($1 = 0.613 British Pounds) (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)