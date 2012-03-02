LONDON, March 2 Arsenal manager Arsene
Wenger is considering lodging a formal complaint with the
Belgian FA, saying they "forced" defender Thomas Vermaelen to
play in the friendly against Greece on Wednesday even though he
was injured.
The normally diplomatic and urbane Frenchman was
uncharacteristically forthright when asked if the centre half,
who has come through a series of injuries, would be fit for
Saturday's Premier League match at Liverpool.
Wenger said the defender was doubtful and added: "It looks
like Belgium has made a decision which I still do not understand
and we will look to see if we can put a complaint in."
Speaking to reporters at the club's training ground, he
continued: "Firstly they forced the player to travel, then they
forced him to play 90 minutes after being injured and had a
centre back on the bench who did not play at all, in a friendly
game knowing they do not even go to the European Championship.
"For me, that is difficult to understand."
Wenger also said Robin van Persie was a doubt for
Saturday's game after he played for the opening 45 minutes for
the Netherlands against England at Wembley on Wednesday.
Van Persie has been in outstanding form for Arsenal,
scoring 29 times this season, but nursed a groin injury
throughout the week.
"The friendlies are becoming more and more difficult to
accept for everybody," Wenger said.
"I was always in favour of using the players for official
games and I never asked any player not to go 100 percent for his
country when it is a qualifier or a big competition, but the
friendlies are becoming more and more difficult, especially in
this period."
Arsenal, like most of the leading European clubs, have a
tough schedule between now and the end of season in May and
Wenger said the calendar makes it "impossible" to get the best
out of players for both club and country.
"For us it is vital we do not lose the players now. If you
go into a period like that with players already touched (by
injury) you have more chances to lose the players," he said
"The Holland manager (Bert van Marwijk) hasn't spoken to me,
but he knew Robin was injured because he said despite his groin
problem, he will play him, it is the same with the Belgium
manager (Georges Leekens).
"We are the only team in the world who had that schedule so
it is very difficult to understand that our players had to go
injured to Greece and play 90 minutes for Belgium. That's
frankly not defendable. It is disrespectful to the players as
well as me."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)