Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Jan 10 Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has signed a new long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Frenchman, who has played in defence as well as in a holding midfield role since returning from a loan spell with Ligue 1 side Lorient last season, limped off in Monday's 1-0 win over Leeds United in their FA Cup third-round match.
"He has a hamstring injury and will be out for a few weeks," manager Arsene Wenger said before news of the contract, which the club announced on their website (www.arsenal.com) without giving details of the length of the deal.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.