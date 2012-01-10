Jan 10 Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has signed a new long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, who has played in defence as well as in a holding midfield role since returning from a loan spell with Ligue 1 side Lorient last season, limped off in Monday's 1-0 win over Leeds United in their FA Cup third-round match.

"He has a hamstring injury and will be out for a few weeks," manager Arsene Wenger said before news of the contract, which the club announced on their website (www.arsenal.com) without giving details of the length of the deal.