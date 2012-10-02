LONDON Oct 2 Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby will be out of action for three weeks due to a thigh injury, the Premier League club's manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday.

Wenger was speaking ahead of his team's Champions League Group B match against Olympiakos at the Emirates on Wednesday.

"Diaby is out for three weeks with a thigh injury," Wenger told a news conference. "(Mikel) Arteta to have test tomorrow."

The injury-prone Diaby had to be substituted early in the Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday which Arsenal lost 2-1, their first defeat of the season.

Better news for Wenger was that 20-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere played an Under-21 game on Monday, his first competitive appearance after missing 14 months through injury.

"You always have to make that first step, and he has done that today and that is fantastic," reserve team coach Terry Burton told Arsenal's website (www.arsenal.com).

"He is a quality player, it is great for the club that he has taken that first step on the road towards getting back into the first team."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Mehaffey)