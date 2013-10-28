Oct 28 Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League leaders, the club said on Monday.

The 18-year-old Germany youth international signed his first professional contract in mid-2012, and has made four league appearances, scoring in the 2-1 victory over Swansea City in September.

"He has technical ability, he has power, he has pace, he has finishing quality and he can give a final ball," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"He's a powerful offensive player and I believe that he will be a great player for Arsenal Football Club."

The length of the contract was not disclosed.