Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Dec 17 New York Red Bulls head of global soccer Gerard Houllier said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had not yet contacted him over a loan return for striker Thierry Henry.
Henry has been photographed at Arsenal's matches this season sparking speculation he could return to the Emirates, as he did in January 2012, to keep himself fit during Major League Soccer's off-season.
Used by Wenger as an impact player from the bench, Henry netted late winners against Leeds United in the FA Cup and Sunderland in the Premier League.
"For now, we have not had any formal request from Arsene Wenger to loan Thierry Henry," Houllier told Canal Plus in France.
"I am not sure both parties want to have this second comeback. I think Thierry needs rest. He is about to become a father and I think he will want to enjoy the break."
Wenger himself has been reluctant to comment on the possibility of Henry's return and said last week there was nothing to report. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; editing by Toby Davis)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.