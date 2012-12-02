Soccer-Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
LONDON Dec 2 Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack following a bout of pneumonia, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
The 76-year-old was taken ill on Friday, according to the Arsenal website (www.arsenal.com).
A statement read: "Everyone at Arsenal Football Club sends their support and best wishes to chairman Peter Hill-Wood. Peter is making a good recovery.
"The club wishes Peter a full and speedy return to health and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time."
Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League after a poor start to the season with manager Arsene Wenger under pressure like never before in his long reign. (Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 11 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino accused his players of failing to deal with the pressure of a Premier League title race after they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 11 Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.