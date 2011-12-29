LONDON Dec 29 Thierry Henry, training
with his former club Arsenal, would fit right back into the team
according to German defender Per Mertesacker who says the club
should also consider signing compatriot Lukas Podolski.
There were widespread reports in the British media on
Thursday that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has decided to
re-sign Henry, the club's record goalscorer and former skipper,
on a two-month loan deal from New York Red Bulls when the
transfer window opens on Sunday.
Henry, 34, played for Arsenal from 1999 until 2007 and made
a total of 369 appearances scoring 226 goals. He then spent
three seasons at Barcelona before joining New York Red Bulls
last year.
France's all-time record scorer is eligible to play for
Arsenal on loan until the new Major League Soccer season kicks
off in March and was at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday to see
their 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Mertesacker, who has been impressed with Henry in training
over the last two weeks, told reporters: "Henry has a lot of
experience and he is a great opportunity for us, but I am not
the manager and I do not know what is possible, for him or for
us.
"He has been playing very, very well in training. He still
has the same attitude he has when he played for Arsenal. He has
shown his class and it has been good to have him with us."
Arsenal have recovered well after a poor start to the season
and are currently fifth in the Premier League after just one
defeat in their last 11 matches.
However, they have been heavily reliant on Robin van Persie
for goals this season and Henry and Podolski would, in theory at
least, add some firepower to their attack.
Henry scored 15 goals in 29 appearances for the Red Bulls
last season while Podolski, 26, has struck 14 league goals for
Cologne so far this season.
As well as supporting a move for Henry, Mertesacker said he
would like to see fellow Germany international Podolski in
London.
"He is a powerful, great player, especially for the national
team. He has scored a lot of goals, is a good striker with a
very good finish. His left foot is unbelievable and I am a fan
of his.
"The Premier League is a little different to the Bundesliga
but you get used to everything."
