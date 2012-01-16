Jan 16 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has
told his players to "wake up and be focused" when they host
champions Manchester United next weekend after back-to-back
Premier League defeats.
After a poor start to the season, the north London side had
turned around their form to rise from the lower part of the
table into the top four but Sunday's 3-2 defeat by promoted
Swansea City and a 2-1 loss at Fulham have stalled the progress.
Arsenal are in fifth place, 12 points behind the two
Manchester clubs who are level on points at the top before
City's trip to bottom club Wigan Athletic later on Monday (2000
GMT).
"That's now twice -- at Swansea and at Fulham - where we
have given the game away," Wenger was quoted as saying by the
club's website (www.arsenal.com).
"At our level that is frustrating and not good enough. It is
down to a lack of composure and the right decision-making.
"It is alarming because at Fulham we were 1-0 up and we lost
the game. (Against Swansea) we came back to 2-2 and straight
away we gave the third goal away. It is really a concern."
Arsenal have lost seven league matches this season and are
determined not to add to the tally when United visit the
Emirates next Sunday.
"It is a massive opportunity (next Sunday) because you feel
we have given six points away in the last two games in a way
that is unbelievable," Wenger said.
"It is time for us to wake up and be focused -- we have a
good opportunity to do that against Manchester United."
Arsenal, whose below-par season has coincided with arch
rivals Tottenham Hotspur challenging the Manchester clubs for
the title, have been boosted by the short-term loan signing of
their all-time leading goalscorer Thierry Henry.
The Frenchman, who plays for Major League Soccer outfit New
York Red Bulls, enjoyed a dream return when he came off the
bench to score the winner in their FA Cup third round win over
Leeds United last week but even that has soured a little.
Monday's British newspapers reported Henry had been involved
in a heated verbal exchange with an Arsenal supporter after the
Swansea defeat when he gestured at the fan and urged him to be
more positive and get behind his team.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or
comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)